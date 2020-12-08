SCOTT DREYER: When Green is Yellow and Some Votes Count More

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. – Isaiah 5:20 (NIV)

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. -Winston Churchill

One of my favorite professors at William and Mary was the late Frau Diduk, who taught German. Witty and engaging, she captivated our attention and taught us not only a new language but also useful life lessons. She told us over and over (in German, of course) “Travel while you’re young. When you get older you’ll get married, have a house, children, furniture, a job, so travel while you’re young and independent.”

I have tried to heed her advice and travel when possible. When you travel–especially overseas–you gain insights you could never learn at home. Plus, that is also a benefit of knowing a second or third language. You can meet people, hear stories, and learn lessons that you would never experience if your whole life is restricted to English.

As probably most of my students would attest, I have constantly encouraged my classes since 1987 to take this advice:

Travel while you’re young, and

Learn new languages.

Trying to “practice what I preach,” I have been blessed with foreign travel, including a summer tour with a Christian choir behind the Iron Curtain. Ironically, we traveled there in 1984, the same year that is the title of George Orwell’s novel that depicts a tyrannical dystopia. We visited the (then) Communist nations of Czechoslovakia, Hungary, and Yugoslavia.

I still remember one Sunday lunch with an older Christian man in his home in Eastern Czechoslovakia. Because Nazi Germany had invaded and occupied Eastern Europe in World War II, all children there grew up speaking German because that was taught in the schools. So, by the time of our visit in 1984, most of the older folks spoke German while the younger ones chose English as their second language.

Whereas most Americans only know Communism as an abstraction we learn about in school or from conversations, everyone in Eastern Europe knew its horrors first-hand, because the Soviet Union had brutally occupied that region from the end of World War II until about 1989 and violently imposed Communism on the unwilling population.

We were sitting at his kitchen table after Sunday lunch, this man and I. He spoke no English and I spoke no Czech, but since we both spoke German, that is how we conversed. Trying to explain Communism to me, he spied a green glass bottle on his table, picked up, and asked me, “What color is this bottle.”

“Grün (green)” I told him.

He continued: “You know it’s green, I know it’s green, but if the Communist Party says ‘The bottle is yellow,’ we all have to agree and say ‘The bottle is yellow.’”

(Come to think of it, that Czech man’s explanation of Communism way back in 1984 sounds just like “political correctness” in the US today, but that is a topic for another day….)

The takeaway is, a tyrannical system tells you, “Don’t trust your lying eyes, but believe just what we tell you and be sure to parrot the same Party Line yourself. Or else.”

Since election day, we have seen more allegations of voter fraud and hundreds of people have signed affidavits–legal documents that can send the signer to prison if done falsely–claiming they observed illegalities first hand.

American diplomat Richard Grenell commented on the changing “Party Line” about voter fraud since Nov. 3. Have you observed this? First it was “there was absolutely no fraud.” Then as more evidence and accusations poured in and the “zero fraud” line appeared ridiculous, it changed to “there was a bit of fraud, but it was tiny…Don’t worry about it.” Now the excuse is, “there was some fraud, but it’s not enough to overturn the results.” Do you see how the media keep “moving the goalposts”?

The topic of voter fraud and a stolen election (some call it a “coup”) is so vast and deep-rooted, it is mind-numbing. I ask you to consider only one aspect: the fishy “middle of the night vote dumps” in a few key states. (A bilingual, PhD friend of mine saw that happen in Latin America before; she tells her story here.)

Most votes Nov. 3-4 came in via thousands of smaller vote “dumps,” but these 4 turned the elections in 3 key states that represent 42 electoral votes and thus the outcome. Note A. the HUGE numbers of votes in each “dump,” B. the middle of the night timing, and C. the huge DISCREPANCY between Biden and Trump. If each state’s overall results were razor-thin, why are these “dumps” all so lopsided for Biden?

An update in Michigan listed as of 6:31AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 141,258 votes for Joe Biden and 5,968 votes for Donald Trump An update in Wisconsin listed as 3:42AM Central Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 143,379 votes for Joe Biden and 25,163 votes for Donald Trump A vote update in Georgia listed at 1:34AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 136,155 votes for Joe Biden and 29,115 votes for Donald Trump An update in Michigan listed as of 3:50AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 54,497 votes for Joe Biden and 4,718 votes for Donald Trump

I understand that GoogleFBTwitterABCCBSNBCNPRCNNMSNBCWAPONYT etc. and probably some people on social media have been screaming at you: “The bottle is yellow! What’s wrong with you?” But is the bottle really yellow? Or green? You decide.