Moose Davis, Beloved Therapy Dog, Remembered for Exemplary Life of K9 Service

Because of his popularity and active presence on social media, Moose became an advocate for the variety of services and assistance offered by Cook Counseling Center.

“Moose was an incredibly effective ambassador for mental health and reducing the stigma of mental health. Because of his impact upon Virginia Tech, the counseling center now has three additional dogs to help carry on his work,” said Ellie Sturgis, director of Cook Counseling Center. “More importantly, Moose was an example for all of us: He loved life, always extended his paw in friendship, and built community and good will wherever he went. The Cook Counseling Center and the entire Hokie Nation will miss him, but his legacy and impact upon the university will go on.”

Moose’s service and accomplishments reached beyond the university into the surrounding community, including work at the monthly “Paws to Read” program at the public library in Blacksburg.

A champion for wellness in the veterinary profession, Moose was honored in 2019 with the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Hero Award and was recently recognized with a Proclamation of Appreciation from the veterinary college in honor of his support to veterinary students.

“Moose was responsible for much healing and joy amidst grief for many individuals in this college,” said Daniel Givens, dean of the veterinary college. “He will be greatly missed.”

“Moose will be fondly remembered for his calm, steady demeanor, and easy spirit. He had exuberant energy, love for everyone, and incredible compassion for the human condition,” said Trish Haak, veterinary social worker at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital. “To describe him in human terms, he was patient, kind, caring, loyal, and stoic. His life impacted so many people and has a global reach.”

Just a week after his eighth birthday in February, Moose was diagnosed with prostate cancer and began a treatment regimen of radiation, chemotherapy, and other therapies. His treatment was managed by providers at the veterinary college.

Davis credited the care teams at both the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Blacksburg and the newly opened Animal Cancer Care and Research Center in Roanoke for providing Moose with excellent care.

“The team at the vet school has been wonderful. Having this comprehensive care facility on our campus is a blessing,” said Davis. “From oncology and internal medicine to radiology and community practice, the faculty, staff, and students went above and beyond for Moose and me. I can’t thank them enough. Even though he could not be cured, Moose lived a good quality of life and continued to serve our community up until the end.”

Moose embodied the Virginia Tech motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). In one of his final acts of service, he ran through the tunnel at Lane Stadium and helped former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer share an encouraging message to promote wellness among Hokie Nation.

When not working, he enjoyed swimming, playing tug of war, and, perhaps most of all, eating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Moose’s name to the Virginia Tech Veterinary Teaching Hospital’s Compassionate Care Fund and to Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York.

Favorite memories of Moose can be shared on the @vttherapydogs Instagram account.