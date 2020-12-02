Virginia Tech Brews Op New Partnership With Hardywood to Produce Hokie Beer

Earlier in the year, Virginia Tech started the processes to identify a brewery that had strong brand recognition, a history of quality, a collaborative approach to research and development, a record of sustainability, and the ability to produce a high-quality product to bring to market and meet consumer demand.

As a result, Virginia Tech received interest from several top brewing firms in the country. Hardywood’s reputation for quality beer and commitment to serving the commonwealth through implementing sustainable practices and sourcing ingredients locally made them an ideal partner for Virginia Tech.

“The desire from the beginning was to partner with a premium brewing firm with solid ties within Virginia to produce proprietary recipes that could work hand-in-hand with our faculty to develop and produce the best beer possible,” said Brandy Salmon, associate vice president for innovation and partnerships. “This unique partnership goes beyond a traditional trademark license agreement and supports a campus-wide initiative to take research inventions, and, in this case, a beer recipe, from discovery to market.”

Hardywood’s credo “Brew with Purpose” encompasses core values that include technical quality, environmental stewardship, sourcing local, and giving back to the community.

“As one of America’s leading academic institutions in disciplines vital to the craft brewing industry, from food science to mechanical engineering to hospitality management, Virginia Tech is an ideal, philosophically aligned collaborative partner for Hardywood,” said Eric McKay, president and co-founder of Hardywood. ”The opportunity to help create an official beer of the Hokies is surreal, and certainly a career highlight for Hardywood Vice President of Production and Head Brewer, Brian Nelson, a 2001 graduate of the Virginia Tech College of Engineering.”

McKay said that while the creation of “Fightin’ Hokies Lager” is a meaningful step in the formation of this new partnership, Hardywood is looking forward to future work with Virginia Tech on value adding projects ranging from hosting student internships to exploring the further use of Virginia agricultural products in brewing.

Named Virginia Green Brewery of the Year in 2015, Hardywood was the first brewery in Virginia powered entirely by renewable energy, including solar, biomass, and wind through the Dominion Virginia Green Power Program. The Hardywood team works with local farms to reuse spent grain as compost and feed. Several of their beers are brewed in support of organizations dedicated to environmental awareness and protection.

With roots deep in Virginia soil, Hardywood prides itself on brewing with Virginia-sourced hops, malted barley, wheat, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, pumpkins, peaches, apples, honey, ginger, locally roasted coffee beans, herbs, and spices.