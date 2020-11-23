VTTI Rural Test Bed Pioneers New Frontier of Vehicle Research

The Virginia Smart Roads facility now features a rural test track, enabling the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) and its partners to begin a new phase of advanced vehicle testing.

The Rural Roadway Expansion, which was unveiled by Virginia Tech, VTTI, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on Nov. 19, is the first research facility created to test automated driving systems and other next-generation technologies in a rural setting.

“The groundbreaking research conducted by the institute and its industry and government partners plays an important role in advancing Virginia Tech’s portfolio, and its research and innovation leadership,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, during his remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The Rural Roadway Expansion will help to ensure that the vehicles of the future are prepared for the roads that serve rural areas.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the test track and attended by a small, physically distanced group of officials and leaders from across the university, state government, and the automotive industry. Guest speakers included Sands; Catherine McGhee, director of research and innovation, Virginia Transportation Research Council; Daniel Sui, vice president for research and innovation, Virginia Tech; Don Taylor, executive vice provost, Virginia Tech; Tom Dingus, director, VTTI; and Myra Blanco, director of advancement, partnerships, and outreach, VTTI.