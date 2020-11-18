New Grant Poised To Bring Opportunity To NW Roanoke Through New “EnVision Center”

Virginia Career Works – Blue Ridge and the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority (RRHA) have been awarded a grant from the Roanoke Women’s Foundation to support the new EnVision Center located in the old Melrose Library.

The Center will serve as a comprehensive center to meet the employment, education, health, and supportive service needs of the Northwest Roanoke community. Residents will be able to visit the Center to access multiple services at once and move forward on the path towards self-sufficiency and self-determination.

Last year, RRHA received the designation of an EnVision Center site by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. The goal is for this Center to respond to the needs of individuals in the community by focusing on four main priorities: Economic Empowerment, Educational Advancement, Health and Wellness, and Character and Leadership. When all of these are approached together, outcomes have been shown to be much better for individuals and communities.

To accomplish this mission, the Center is a uniquely collaborative project and will allow individuals to connect with many community partners in one space. Both Virginia Career Works – Blue Ridge and RRHA will be present on-site, along with multiple other agencies and organizations that will contribute toward the four priorities.

“These kinds of collaborations allow us all to better serve our clients and reach those in need, and it’s even better when we can do it in a location that is convenient and accessible to our local communities,” says Morgan Romeo, Executive Director of Virginia Career Works – Blue Ridge.

The EnVision Center is currently operating in a temporary home at The Villages at Lincoln until renovations are complete at the new space. This grant, totaling $55,000, will allow the establishment of a computer lab for employment and educational needs, equipment for telehealth to be provided onsite, and more technology to improve accessibility. This represents a crucial step in transforming a currently vacant space into a thriving hub for individuals looking for a way forward.