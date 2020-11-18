City Calls for Roanoke Neighborhood Partnership Award Nominations

The Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates (RNA) and Roanoke City Council are calling for nominations for the 2020 Neighborhood Partnership Awards Program. Due to COVID19 the event cannot be held in person, but the City still wants to recognize those who have done incredible and memorable things in our community this year.

This program recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions, excellence, and accomplishments achieved by neighborhood organizations and civic individuals, who have partnered with City departments, schools, nonprofits, businesses, institutions, and others to:

Make physical and/or social improvements to our neighborhoods,

Connect neighbors and/or neighborhoods with one another, and/or

Built the capacity of their neighborhood organization to better serve our community.

There are eight Neighborhood Partnership Awards categories to choose from, and the application period is open from Nov. 16 to Dec. 18. For award information and to nominate a deserving neighbor or neighborhood organization, click here. If you have questions, please contact Tiffany Bradbury in the Community Engagement Office at 853-6428 or [email protected].