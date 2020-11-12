New Wayfinding System Coming to Downtown Roanoke

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) and Roanoke Foundation for Downtown Inc. (RFDI) have shared details about a new pedestrian wayfinding system coming to downtown sidewalks starting immediately. These wayfinding signs will help downtown visitors navigate more easily to their desired destinations by providing clear direction to points of interest throughout downtown.

The Downtown Pedestrian Wayfinding System is the first implementation of a larger-scale, cohesive regional wayfinding system spearheaded by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and also made possible by regional grants from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. DRI has also worked closely with the City of Roanoke to bring this portion of the downtown wayfinding system to fruition.

Roanoke Foundation for Downtown Inc. is DRI’s 501(c)3 arm and provided the funding for our downtown pedestrian implementation. RFDI’s history of philanthropic activity dates to the 1990s. While their impact on downtown projects is significant it is not widely known. “When a downtown wayfinding system was presented to our board in 2016, we knew very quickly that this was a perfect project for RFDI to put our support behind,” said Steve Musselwhite, President of RFDI’s Board of Directors.

The pedestrian wayfinding system consists of 33 signs and 5 kiosks spread throughout Downtown Roanoke. Signs will direct visitors to points of interest and make navigating downtown easier. Kiosks will be placed in high-traffic areas and provide a downtown map and relevant information for the location. This will enhance visitor’s experience downtown and provide them with a simple way to know where they’re going.