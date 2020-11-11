Veterans Day Vigil Offers Cadets, Campus Time to Reflect at Virginia Tech

Starting at midnight Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets’ Echo Company cadets will begin the vigil at the Pylons. Two cadets will be posted as guards and will change every hour for 48 hours.

The tradition has been repeated annually since the late 1980s.

“Traditions such as the Veterans Day vigil are important because we are able to remember those who have come before us who have given far more to our country than we have,” said Cadet Bernie Cieplak, a junior in Naval ROTC majoring in networking and cybersecurity in the College of Engineering.

Cieplak stood guard from 5 to 6 a.m. last Veterans Day. “It is a humbling experience to be a part of a tradition that forces you to look beyond yourself and to pay respect to all U.S. veterans, from the American Revolution to the present day.”

Vincent Stevens, a senior in Air Force ROTC majoring in computer science in the College of Engineering, took two shifts last year, from midnight to 1 a.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m.

“This tradition in particular is one of the most special in the Corps of Cadets because it honors those who have come before us,” he said. “It gives each of us a chance to symbolically guard those whose names are inscribed on the Pylons and cenotaph, as they guarded us before.”

The Pylons carry the names of 438 Virginia Tech alumni who died in the line of duty during a time of war. At the center of War Memorial Court is a cenotaph inscribed with the names of the university’s eight Medal of Honor recipients.