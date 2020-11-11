Texas Tavern Signs Presented to Auction Winners, Check Presented to Tudor House

The  three  winners  of  the  online  benefit auction  for  Tudor  House  received  their  signs  on Wednesday Nov 11 in  a  presentation  at  the  Texas  Tavern.  A  check  totaling  $5,085  –  the  total  amount  raised  in  the  auction  –  was  also  presented  to  Tudor  House.

The  Menu  sign  which  was  used  in  the  Tavern  from  November  2017  –  August  2020  was  the  sign  that  went  for  the  most  at  $2650.  Adrienne  Bloss  of  Salem  purchased  the  sign  as  a  gift  for  her  husband,  Andy  Goldstein.  “ I  can’t  think  of  a  better  way  to  remember  Louis  than  to  support  Tudor  House.  Thanks  to  the  Texas  Tavern  for  creating the  opportunity  to  combine  that  support  with  a  great  piece  of  TT  memorabilia, ”  said  Bloss.

Ann  Clark,  a  resident  of  downtown  Roanoke and  friend  of  Jessica  Tudor,  had  the  winning  bid  of  $1260  on  the  marquis  item  in  the  auction,  an  exterior sign  custom  framed  by  Black  Dog  Salvage.  “I am  excited  to  bid  and  win  a  piece  of  Texas  Tavern  memorabilia  to  place  in  my  downtown  apartment. Thank you  to  the Bullingtons  (owners  of  Texas  Tavern)  and  Black  Dog  Salvage  for  donating  the  exterior  sign  and  frame  to  raise  money  for  Tudor  House. Louis was a wonderful  coach  to  my  children  and  dear  friend,” said  Clark.

(L-R) Shane Tudor, Hannah Tudor, and Jessica Tudor received the check for Tudor House.

Mike  Williams  of  Blacksburg,  who  has been the  winning  bidder  in  two  previous  Texas  Tavern  benefit  auctions  was  the  winning  bidder  of  the  “Chile  You’ll Like It”  sign  with  a  bid  of  $1175. He said  “Once   again,  to  be  able  to  pick  up  a  valued  piece  of  Roanoke  history,  while  supporting  a  wonderful  cause  is  a  Home  Run! I grew up with the Texas Tavern and was a regular at Tudor’s  when I worked  downtown.”

Tudor  House  is  using  the  funds  to  move  forward  in  renovating  the  former  Tudor’s  Biscuit  World  space  on  Church  Avenue  for  a  physical  location  for  the  non-profit,  which  is  scheduled  to  start  by  the  new  year.  Phase  One  of  the  plans  include  providing  suicide  prevention  resources  and  education  for  the  community.

Tudor  House  is  continuing  to  accept  donations  through  their  website  at  www.tudorhouse.net.