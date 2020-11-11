Texas Tavern Signs Presented to Auction Winners, Check Presented to Tudor House

The three winners of the online benefit auction for Tudor House received their signs on Wednesday Nov 11 in a presentation at the Texas Tavern. A check totaling $5,085 – the total amount raised in the auction – was also presented to Tudor House.

The Menu sign which was used in the Tavern from November 2017 – August 2020 was the sign that went for the most at $2650. Adrienne Bloss of Salem purchased the sign as a gift for her husband, Andy Goldstein. “ I can’t think of a better way to remember Louis than to support Tudor House. Thanks to the Texas Tavern for creating the opportunity to combine that support with a great piece of TT memorabilia, ” said Bloss.

Ann Clark, a resident of downtown Roanoke and friend of Jessica Tudor, had the winning bid of $1260 on the marquis item in the auction, an exterior sign custom framed by Black Dog Salvage. “I am excited to bid and win a piece of Texas Tavern memorabilia to place in my downtown apartment. Thank you to the Bullingtons (owners of Texas Tavern) and Black Dog Salvage for donating the exterior sign and frame to raise money for Tudor House. Louis was a wonderful coach to my children and dear friend,” said Clark.

Mike Williams of Blacksburg, who has been the winning bidder in two previous Texas Tavern benefit auctions was the winning bidder of the “Chile You’ll Like It” sign with a bid of $1175. He said “Once again, to be able to pick up a valued piece of Roanoke history, while supporting a wonderful cause is a Home Run! I grew up with the Texas Tavern and was a regular at Tudor’s when I worked downtown.”

Tudor House is using the funds to move forward in renovating the former Tudor’s Biscuit World space on Church Avenue for a physical location for the non-profit, which is scheduled to start by the new year. Phase One of the plans include providing suicide prevention resources and education for the community.

Tudor House is continuing to accept donations through their website at www.tudorhouse.net.