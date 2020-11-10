Roanoke Arts Commission Issues Call to Artists for Sculpture “Reimagining Roanoke”

The City is accepting submissions from artists now through Jan. 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. for freestanding sculpture responding to the theme “A New Life: Reimagining Roanoke.”
Artwork may incorporate interactive as well as functional elements, but must include at least 50% repurposed material. There is no entry fee. Artists chosen to participate will receive a stipend of up to $4,000 per selected artwork. More details about the call to artists are posted on the City’s website and on the Roanoke Arts Commission website.
This invitation is extended to all artists 18 and older. Innovative approaches are welcome, including the establishment of partnerships between emerging and established artists or between artists and fabricators. Regional artists and teams with connections to Roanoke are encouraged to apply. Both proposed work and finished pieces will be considered. Student teams are welcomed under the leadership of a teacher or adult leader.
- Download the official call and a sample contract.
- Hear more about the call in this conversation of the Fall 2020 Artists’ Series, through which the call was developed.
- See works in a past exhibition — Roanoke: The Natural City
- Read the complete November 9 press release.
- Submit by 11:59 PM on January 18, 2021 at CaFE. CaFE is a free service for artists to respond to calls across the country.
For more information, contact Douglas Jackson, the City’s Arts & Culture Coordinator, at 540-853-5652 or send an email to [email protected]..