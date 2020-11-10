Roanoke Arts Commission Issues Call to Artists for Sculpture “Reimagining Roanoke”

The City is accepting submissions from artists now through Jan. 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. for freestanding sculpture responding to the theme “A New Life: Reimagining Roanoke.”

Artwork may incorporate interactive as well as functional elements, but must include at least 50% repurposed material. There is no entry fee. Artists chosen to participate will receive a stipend of up to $4,000 per selected artwork. More details about the call to artists are posted on the City’s website and on the Roanoke Arts Commission website.