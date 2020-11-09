SCOTT DREYER: 7-7: SIRI-ously Wrong

The gullible believe anything they’re told; the prudent sift and weigh every word. — Proverbs 14:15

The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, […] of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin. –US Constitution, 20th Amendment, Section 1.

This text hit my phone late Sunday night, Nov. 8, from a concerned young millennial:

“Ask Siri how old the president is? Hold down your home button to talk to Siri! It will make you raise your eyebrows!”

Personally being concerned about our overwhelming loss of privacy and intrusions by Big Tech, I have never activated Siri on my phone. (The way I see it, by way of social media habits, search histories, built-in mics, etc., Big Tech already knows way too much about us….) So, for transparency, I have not tried this myself. However, today I did a quick online search and “Hey Siri how old is the president” self-populated in my browser bar, and many sites popped up.

As of Nov. 8, it seems people around the world were asking that question and this is the answer they automatically got, by voice and text:

Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October 20, 1964.

This does indeed raise some eyebrows… And some questions.

How did this happen?

Are we supposed to believe this was an “honest mistake” or “software glitch”?

If the people at Apple are that sloppy and careless, how did Apple get as huge as it is?

If it is intentional, what message is Apple trying to give us?

If this is fueled by “Trump Hate” in Silicon Valley, why doesn’t Siri give us Biden’s age?

What questions does it put in your mind?

During the campaign, some suspected that the Left was indeed using Biden as a “Trojan Horse” and “front man” to actually usher in a Harris administration. When some raised those concerns, voices in the Democrat Party and mainstream media (granted, hard to differentiate) pooh-poohed such talk as “conspiracy theories.”

Equally dismissive, Newsweek on Nov. 9 headlines their story as, “Siri’s Answer to ‘How Old is the President?’ Has Got Conspiracy Theorists Triggered. Their article tried to frame this as right-wing kook talk with these kinds of descriptors: “videos being shared on social media appeared to show;” “Footage posted […] purportedly shows;” “Siri appears to reply,” etc.

As I watched and listened to various posts, there was no “appears to” at all. But don’t take my word for it; watch and hear the videos yourself and come to your own conclusion.

Who are you supposed to believe, your own lying eyes and ears, or Newsweek?

Our nation is at a crucial crossroads. Contrary to what much of the media are telling us, no states have certified votes yet, so the presidential outcome is still undetermined. What we DO know is, ballots in all 50 states showed the presidential candidates as JOSEPH BIDEN and DONALD TRUMP, not Kamala Harris.

At all times, and especially in times of tension and crucial attention, we need TRUE information, not falsehoods. Like the Bible warns: “The gullible believe anything they’re told.”

An Historical note: In some countries such as Britain, a defeated chief executive does leave office the day after the election and the newly-elected prime minister takes the reins of power right after. In the US, however, there is a time lag. This was designed to give the new president time to assemble an administration and prepare to take over.

When our country was young and communication and transportation were slow, the new president took office in March. By the 1930’s, however, with widespread use of automobiles and telephones to speed things up, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was passed, setting the inauguration date on January 20. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first inaugural in 1933 was our nation’s last March swearing in.

– Scott Dreyer

