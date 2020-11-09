Dickens of A Christmas Reimagined for 2020

Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas celebration has been a holiday tradition in the Roanoke Valley for well over 30 years. It’s an event that the community enjoys together and one that our downtown businesses rely on to bring a large audience to their doorsteps to shop and eat local.

2020 has been a challenging year in so many ways and we worry that many of our small, locally owned businesses will not survive so much hardship. After many conversations, it is clear our businesses need us to move forward with Dickens this year and work to bring the boost in business that they hope can help sustain them through what we expect to be a challenging winter. Bringing 35,000 – 40,000 people together over 3 Friday nights cannot happen this year but we can all celebrate in a new, more spread out way.

With this in mind, we’re excited to share 2020 Dickens of a Christmas, reimagined as 25 Days of Dickens. From November 24 through December 18, this 100% FREE event will bring fun, festive activities and events to Downtown Roanoke. Event highlights include: The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure sponsored by Gentry Locke, Kids Pass for free admission into museums and attractions, Festive Downtown Lighting, Local Arts organizations performances in Elmwood Park, Santa’s Workshop featuring live Zoom with Santa, and much more.

A full schedule and details can be found at www.DickensRoanoke.com.