Carilion Emergency Department Overflow Garage To Be Closed For 3 Months

The Emergency Department entrance will remain open as will the parking lot outside the entrance; it is only the garage that is closing. The garage is expected to be closed for about three months.

Information for patients:

There will be parking available for critical ED patients in the front parking lot.

The front parking lot is temporarily being expanded to add 11 parking spots.

In addition, the first floor of the Riverwalk parking garage will be reserved for handicapped and ED parking.

Guest Services will have staff at the ED entrance, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to help coordinate parking for patients during.

About the construction: