Backpacking Course Marches On In Outdoor Classroom

“It was just so satisfying to finally see that fire get started and get to roast marshmallows,” said Jon Dotson, a first-year student who took Virginia Tech’s Intro to Backpacking, this fall.

Dotson was one of seven students to recently complete the course’s capstone project, an overnight backpacking trip to Tinker Cliffs in nearby Botetourt County. Another seven students completed a similar project at McAfee Knob in Catawba, Virginia, a week later.

During the two-day trip, students were tasked with putting to work what they’d learned about outdoors recreation including proper backpack prep, setting up camp, finding and maintaining clean water, leaving no trace, and, of course, building a fire.

“That was probably the most satisfying part of the trip because it took about a half-hour to get the fire going,” said Dotson, who is studying human nutrition, food, and exercise (HNFE).

A course within the HNFE program, Intro to Backpacking aims to not only teach the ins and outs of the popular form of recreation, but to also stress the importance of the physical, spiritual, emotional, social, and intellectual components of wellness. The overnight backpacking trip allows students to put that knowledge to work and learn from the experience.

“We teach them what they need to know, and help them define success, but then they are encouraged to explore, make mistakes, and learn from them,” Ken Gates, Venture Out coordinator and instructor for Intro to Backpacking. “For example, You might not end up with the perfect meal on your first try, but it’ll be a learning experience leading to a better stew in the future.”