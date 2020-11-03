SML Chamber Announces Launch of New Tourism Email Newsletter

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) has announced that it has developed a tourism email newsletter that is being marketed to a growing list of thousands of interested subscribers.

According to SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley, the monthly email highlights the Smith Mountain Lake region’s top activities and events, in addition to spotlighting Chamber members. Subscribers include those who previously requested the annual Smith Mountain Lake Newcomer and Visitor Guide, as well as reader response from the Chamber’s marketing initiatives.

The newsletter was created using funds provided by a grant awarded to select destination marketing organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives.

“Smith Mountain Lake and its surrounding counties offer so many outstanding things to see and do — and not just during the busy summer season,” Finley said. “Our goal with this email newsletter is to tout the best of the Smith Mountain Lake region year-round and encourage tourists to consider it as the ideal vacation destination.”

The newsletter, which recently launched in October, will be distributed each month. To sign up, visit https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/email-signup/.