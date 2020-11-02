Open Studios Roanoke To Host VIRTUAL Fall 2020 Tour

Members, guests artists aim to connect with community, sell art with virtual exhibitions and studio tours November 14

A special edition of Open Studios Tour Roanoke will take place this November, virtually connecting the community with 15 regional artists on Facebook and Instagram.

Representing mediums including painting; photography; prints; sculpture; fine art, jewelry and woven goods; ceramics and mixed media, the artists will be sharing current work for sale, glimpses into their processes, and/or their work spaces.

“This is our 20th year of Open Studios Tour Roanoke,” says Nan Mahone Wellborn, Open Studios Tour member artist. “2020 has been unprecedented in many ways, but one thing remains the same – art continues to create extraordinary value to individuals and the community as a whole. We’re looking forward to bringing some positivity, inspiration, and connection to the Roanoke area and beyond with an encore of our first virtual event.”

2020 member artists include Winn Ballenger, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Eric Fitzpatrick, Elaine Fleck, Ann Glover, Chris Gryder, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Josh Manning, Max Mitchell, Sarah EK Muse, Rachel Uchizono, Nan Mahone Wellborn, and Barry Wolfe.

2020 guest artists include Patrick Callaway, Ingrid Chase, Michelle Fisher, Scott Kitts, Kim Lashley-Sutliff, Nancy Newhard, and Kelly Smith-Price.

For up-to-the-minute updates about the Tour, and to support local artists from the comfort and safety of your home, please follow Open Studios Tour Roanoke on Instagram and Facebook.

Open Studios Tour Roanoke was founded in 2001 by a group of local artists who wished to build community awareness of professional artists and artisans living and working in the Roanoke Valley. Each year, participating artists open their homes and studios to the public, allowing collectors a glimpse into the processes and spaces in which the artists create.