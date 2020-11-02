Mill Mountain Theatre To Stream Free Virtual Homecoming Concert

Throughout 2020, Mill Mountain Theatre has been paving the way for regional theatres across the country by creating free digital content viewed by thousands across the globe. Now the theatre is gearing up for its free Virtual Homecoming Concert that will air December 5th at 7:30PM ET on their YouTube channel. This concert will not only serve as a celebration of MMT’s past, but will also feature the exciting announcement of MMT’s upcoming 2021 season.

Enjoy some quality entertainment from the comfort of your own living room with Mill Mountain Theatre’s

Virtual Homecoming Concert! Favorite MMT performers from Mamma Mia!?, The Sound of Music?, West? Side Story?,? Next To Normal?, and more reprise their beloved roles in this digital concert event on December 5th. In addition to celebrating former MMT productions, the theatre staff will also announce its upcoming 2021 season. This exciting evening will be full of songs from Mill Mountain’s most popular past productions as well as music from the upcoming 2021 season, all presented by an all-star cast of everyone from Broadway veterans to local youth. The concert kicks off at 7:30PM ET on December 5 and will be streamed for free on Mill Mountain’s YouTube channel.

The concert will feature former MMT performers: Alexia Buckner (?Polkadots?), Billie Aken-Tyers (?Mamma Mia!?), Devin Altizer (?Spring Awakening?), Emma Leigh Gwin (The Sound of Music?), Gabriella Gomez (?Andrew Lloyd Webber Concert?), Jorie Janeway (?A Christmas Story), José Alipzar (?West Side Story?),Josh Walker (?Spelling Bee?), Kennedy Salters (?60’s Concert?), Kenneth Quinney Francoeur (West Side Story?), Lizz Picini (?A Chorus Line?), Madeline Mae Walker (?Shrek?), Mikayla Cohen (?Next to Normal?), Olivia Bloch (?Shrek?), Pytron Parker (?West Side Story?), Mo Riego de Dios (?Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr?), and more.

The MMT Virtual Homecoming Concert will be streamed for free December 5th at 7:30PM ET on YouTube. To learn more about the MMT Virtual Homecoming Concert and the upcoming free streaming production of ?The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? visit millmountain.org.