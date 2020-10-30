Roanoke Awarded 2020 Top Adventure Town

Thanks to the support of so many who cast their vote over four rounds of competition, Roanoke is the winner of the Large Top Adventure Town category, defeating Chattanooga, TN and Asheville, NC in the finals.

The 2020 victory marks back-to-back Top Adventure Town titles for Roanoke in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. It’s the 5th Top Town title in the past 9 years of the competition for Roanoke as established by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

With over 1,000 miles of trails and greenways, the Roanoke Valley in Virginia’s Blue Ridge has established itself as a premier destination for outdoor recreation and adventure. Roanoke is the largest city on the iconic Appalachian Trail, one of the best hiking trails in the world, and the only IMBA (International Mountain Bicycling Association) Silver-Level Ride Center on the East Coast, establishing Virginia’s Blue Ridge as America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital. Many visitors from around the country plan trips to Roanoke for experiences like hiking or mountain biking.

In addition to the trails for hiking and biking, visitors and residents can get on the water in Virginia’s Blue Ridge with paddling trips along the Roanoke River Blueway and Upper James River Water Trail, two amazing local blueways, or boating and fishing at Smith Mountain Lake and Philpott Lake in Franklin County.

Adventurers will also find multiple access points for the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most visited units in the National Park System and “America’s Favorite Drive,” and thousands of acres to explore in the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests. Check out this Top Adventure Town Highlight Video – https://youtu.be/cBSiuSqfEhc

“Roanoke in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the perfect location to be a Trail-setter and find all kinds of unique outdoor adventures, said Landon Howard, President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “We’re thrilled to be named a Top Adventure Town by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine and appreciate everyone who cast their vote in support of Roanoke.”

Congratulations to nearby Virginia destinations that won their respective categories – Floyd, VA (Tiny Town), Bedford, VA (Small Town), and Charlottesville, VA (Medium Town).

Click here for: Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Acceptance Video