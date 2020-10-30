MIKE KEELER: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

It’s Friday. I’m tired. But more than that, I’m scared to death. And so, being tired and scared and overwhelmed, I’m giving you the following explanation and some slightly relevant links for you to waste time on, to help you get through it.

Consider first that tomorrow night is Halloween. Which means it’s Samhaim. Which means we are at a cross-quarter day that falls directly in between the equinox and the solstice. Which means it is the point where we officially head into cold darkness. Whee.

Second, tomorrow night is a full moon. On the last day of the month. Which makes it a Blue Moon. Unless you are a traditionalist. In which case it doesn’t.

And speaking of traditionalists, some folks refer to this moon as the Hunter’s Moon. And some also use the synonym Blood Moon for that. But tomorrow night is not a Blood Moon in the modern scientific sense.

You want more? Tomorrow night (or technically Sunday morning) we set our clocks back. This is only the second time that the time change has happened on Halloween since, like, 2007! Yikes.

Oh, one more thing. Mars, the War Planet, is in a somewhat rare retrograde. Which means violence is on wane, right? Well consider when it was in retrograde in 1862, it shone over the Battle of Antietam, the bloodiest single day in American history.

And so, Happy Full Blue Blood Hunter Halloween Death Shift! What could possibly go wrong?