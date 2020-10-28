Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission Seeks Public Input on Transportation

Every five years, the twenty-year long-range multimodal transportation plan for the Roanoke Valley is updated. This year, the rural long-range transportation plan extending from the Roanoke Valley to the Alleghany Highlands is getting an update, too.

The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission (RVARC) is asking the public’s help to identify transportation needs with a new, interactive survey tool at https://transportation2045.metroquest.com/.

“Now that I-81 and U.S. 460 East improvements are underway, we need to think about what’s next,” says Cristina Finch, the RVARC Director of Transportation. “What safety, access, traffic, maintenance, or other transportation needs do people have?”

The long-range multimodal transportation plan guides the region in creating a more efficient, responsive, and environmentally-sensitive transportation system. It examines transportation trends and issues and offers a list of specific strategies and projects for addressing the region’s needs.

“The long-range transportation plan is for all kinds of transportation and for people of all backgrounds, income levels, and mobility needs.”, adds Finch.

In the survey, participants prioritize transportation needs, allocate funding to categories, and drop pins on a map to show where they have noticed safety, access, traffic, and maintenance problems.

The survey will remain open until Monday, November 16, 2020.