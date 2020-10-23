Retirement Unlimited, Inc Announces New Position Appointments / Signature Program, RUI FIT

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI) has announced their newest signature program, RUI FIT, offering residents an exclusive fitness program with a variety of classes that empower residents to have fun while staying active. By following the four pillars – Nutrition, Well-Being, Exercise, and Strength – residents can participate in daily physical fitness classes, work with a certified personal trainer, and receive nutritional guidance.

Crystal Koch has been named RUI FIT Coordinator. Koch has been with RUI since 2015 and has held positions with the Culinary Experience department at several RUI Communities in Northern Virginia. Her passion for fitness and 15 years of experience in teaching martial arts led Koch to begin offering both weight training and boxing classes at Paul Spring Community where she specially designed classes based on each resident’s skill set. Koch is a certified nutrition coach and certified personal trainer with a senior fitness specialization. In her new position, she will be expanding her training options and fitness strategies to all 10 RUI communities throughout Virginia.

Koch will report directly to Melissa Ferdock, Corporate Director of Life Enrichment, who will oversee RUI FIT as well as life enrichment activities, events, and team and our signature programming for memory care – Inspiritás.

Ferdock has been with RUI since 2019. She brings extensive experience in nutrition, recreational therapy, and activities in the senior living industry. Ferdock earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Management from Pennsylvania State University. Her focus was in Commercial and Community Recreation Management and a minor in Human Development and Family Studies. Ferdock has an Activity Director Certification (ADC) with National Certification Council for Activity Professionals as well as a Fitness Instructor Certification with Chair One Fitness.

In addition to RUI Fit and Inspiritás- memory care, RUI has also created Care Impact – Concierge and Wellness Services, Leash on Life – Pet Services, RUI Limitless – Internship Program, and LUXE Unlimited – Spa and Salon signature programs.