VA Tech Researchers Awarded $1 Million Grant to Study Survival of SARS-CoV-2 on Food Surfaces

From the delivery of an Amazon package to ordering takeout food, people touch a multitude of surfaces every day, leaving behind residue, germs, and more. Food supply chain personnel from every level – growing, processing, distribution, and retail – are constantly in contact with a variety of surfaces.

Virginia Tech researchers are studying how long SARS-CoV-2 survives on surfaces, focusing on its survival on food, food contact surfaces, and other points along the food supply chain.

With a two-year, $1 million grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the research team will address such topics as how to ensure that someone won’t contract SARS-CoV-2 from handling packaging and how to properly sanitize at all levels of food distribution and production.

“Our knowledge about SARS-CoV-2 virus’ survival on foods and food contact surfaces, and in response to different disinfection methods, is very limited,” said Reza Ovissipour, primary investigator on the project and an assistant professor in food science and technology and the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Experiment Center and a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist. “The fate of the virus and how it can be transferred through the food supply chain has not been addressed yet. Thus, these significant limitations highlighted the unmet needs to develop systematic research approaches and training materials for industry. Based on this systematic approach, adaptable strategies will be developed across the food and agriculture industry to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The food supply chain was negatively impacted during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a 10 percent reduction in pork production and a 25 percent decrease in beef production. These two areas, along with others, resulted in some food insecurity concerns.

After the completion of the study, stakeholders at all levels of the food supply chain will have access to materials that provide a wide-ranging, systematic approach to safety, detailing steps that should be taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, ensuring that the food supply chain is resilient now and in the future.

The research team is composed of members across the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech. The team will conduct their research in a BSL-3 lab on Virginia Tech campus with live samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.