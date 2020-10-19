Iconic Musician Mark O’Connor and Championship-fiddler Wife Maggie to Offer Virtual Moss Performance

With 45 feature album releases to date, Mark O’Connor is well-known for his “New Nashville Cats,” “Strength in Numbers,” “Heroes,” “Appalachia Waltz,” “Hot Swing Trio,” “The Fiddle Concerto,” and “An Appalachian Christmas,” as well as his television show, “American Music Shop,” and revolutionary O’Connor Method for string education. He has won three Grammys and seven Country Music Association Awards; appeared on 450 albums; collaborated with the likes of Johnny Cash, Wynton Marsalis, John Williams, Dolly Parton, and Yo-Yo Ma; and performed everything from original violin concertos at Carnegie Hall to swing at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Together, Mark and Maggie O’Connor have appeared as guest soloists with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, the Santa Rosa Symphony, the Walla Walla Symphony, the Nashville Symphony with the O’Connor Band, and many other symphony orchestras, performing his compositions, ranging from his “Strings and Threads Suite” to his “Double Violin Concerto” and “Johnny Appleseed Suite.” Maggie tours with the O’Connor Band, whose debut album, “Coming Home,” won a Grammy Award for “Best Bluegrass Album of the Year” in 2017. Maggie continues to work as co-director with Mark at O’Connor Method String Camps.

Ticket information

Tickets for “The Treasures of Fiddlers Mark and Maggie O’Connor” are $10 for general public and free for Virginia Tech students. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.

Free virtual master class and workshop

Mark O’Connor will coach accomplished Virginia Tech student fiddlers in an online master class, then offer an intermediate-level online workshop demonstrating fiddling techniques. The workshop is free and open to the public and all ages are welcome. Find more details about the event, including registration information, online.

Exclusive to the Moss Arts Center and designed specifically to be presented online, the “HomeStage” series is a curated collection of virtual performances offering opportunities to engage directly with artists. Guaranteed a front row seat, attendees get up close and personal with “HomeStage” series artists during these distinct performances and conversations, which include moderated discussions.

All “HomeStage” series events are free for Virginia Tech students.