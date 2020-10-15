City of Salem, Roanoke College, Ferrum College & ODAC Awarded New NCAA Championships

50th Stagg Bowl Will Be Played at Salem Stadium in 2023

Congratulations to the City of Salem, Roanoke College, Ferrum College and ODAC for being awarded a staggering 16 National Championship events in the coming years, including the 50th Annual Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl that will return to Salem in December 2023.

The NCAA confirmed that along with the historic Stagg Bowl, Salem will host Division III championships in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s softball, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball and for the first time – men’s volleyball. Ferrum College will host the 2023 Wrestling Championship at the Berglund Center.

“This is tremendous news for not only Salem, but the entire Virginia’s Blue Ridge Region,” says Carey Harveycutter, Salem Tourism Director. “Sporting events on all levels have been adversely affected and, in many cases, completely shut down during the pandemic. So, we are thrilled that we will have the opportunity to welcome these student-athletes and their fans back to Virginia’s Championship City in the near future.”

“Bringing the Stagg Bowl back to its most recognizable venue for the game’s golden anniversary is only fitting.” says Jay Taliaferro, Salem City Manager. “Our city staff members and citizens are always willing to go the extra mile to ensure successful championships for the participants and their families. This is a big reason why we have such an outstanding track record with the NCAA and many other organizations.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity for Ferrum College to host the Division III Men’s Wrestling National Championships again in 2023.” said Ryan Riggs, Ferrum College Men’s Head Wrestling Coach. “I’m looking forward to working with the Berglund Center event staff and VBR Sports again, to make it a quality experience for the competitors, coaches and fans.”

NEWLY AWARDED NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS:

2023 Stagg Bowl (Salem Stadium)

2024 Women’s Volleyball (Roanoke College-Cregger Center)

2025 Men’s Volleyball (Roanoke College-Cregger Center)

2022, 2023, 2025 Men’s Soccer (Roanoke Collge-Kerr Stadium)

2022, 2023, 2025 Women’s Soccer (Roanoke College-Kerr Stadium)

2025, 2026 Women’s Basketball (Roanoke College-Cregger Center)

2024, 2026 Women’s Softball (Moyer Sports Complex)

2023, 2024 Women’s Lacrosse (Roanoke College-Kerr Stadium)

2023 Wrestling (Ferrum College – Berglund Center)

In addition, Roanoke College will host NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball at the Cregger Center, Kerr Stadium will host the Women’s Division II & III Lacrosse Championships, and Salem’s Moyer Complex will host NCAA Division III Softball, all in 2021.