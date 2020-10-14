SCOTT DREYER: What is Biden Hidin’?

The support group Alcoholics Anonymous has helped numerous people over the years with its 12 step program, and Step 1–the crucial foundation to all the rest–is “admit you have a problem.” We obviously have many problems in the US today, but I am heartened that many of us are recognizing and admitting a big problem we’ve had for a long time: media bias.

In June 1992–also a presidential election year–George Bush Sr. (R) was running for re-election against challenger Bill Clinton (D). Bush’s VP running mate Dan Quayle infamously corrected a 12 year old boy in a spelling bee. The lad had correctly spelled “potato,” but Quayle told him to add an “e.” (English is a crazy language–there is an “e” in “potatoes” and “toe,” but not in “potato.”)

It was an embarrassing gaffe which the media gleefully spun into a public relations disaster. An innocent spelling mistake (and who hasn’t made a mistake spelling some English words?) was in the news and on late night TV comedy for months. I was teaching in Taiwan at the time and–even in that pre-internet age–it was huge news even there, across the Pacific. Even today, almost 30 years later, I remember it well. Simply put, in the hands of the mainstream media, Republican blunders get carved in stone while Democrat blunders get dropped like a stone into a very deep ocean.

Contrast the “potatoe caper” with how the media covers, or rather ignores, Joe Biden and his infamous gaffes. Long known as a loose cannon, Biden has a decades-long history of making outrageous comments but for him the media generally spins it as “Oh, that’s just Uncle Joe–we all know he gets tongue-tied sometimes but that’s just who he is.” We never see the mainstream media excoriate Biden for his outrageous comments like they did for Quayle’s “potatoe” (or any other Republican) mishap.

As we face a crucial election soon, we need to know the critical issues and threats our country faces. In many cases, I believe Biden and the radicalized Democrat leadership would threaten our way of life and very freedom. For example, Biden refuses to say if he would “pack” the Supreme Court from 9 justices to 13 or 15. But for today’s column, I just want to highlight a few of Biden’s outrageous statements, and you be the judge. Do you want this person to lead our country?

In January 2007, in his second of 3 runs for the White House, Biden spoke to the New York Observer and thus described his rival candidate, Barack Obama. “I mean, you’ve got the first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a story-book, man,”

Think what Biden was saying. He described Obama as the first mainstream African-American who was articulate. Did he mean, no other blacks before Obama could speak well? What was Biden implying about Dr. Martin Luther King? And first who was bright? Clean? Nice-looking? This is how the Oxford dictionary describes “storybook” as a modifier: Denoting something that is as idyllically perfect as things typically are in storybooks. Example: ‘It was a storybook finish to an illustrious career.’

In May 2020, Biden spoke with Charlamagne, the black host of the popular radio program “The Breakfast Club.” A Biden adviser said it was time to end the interview and Charlamagne responded: “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.” As an interviewer, that seems like a reasonable request to me. But Biden snapped: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Ponder on that statement. Biden was basically asserting to the host: I am expecting you and all African-Americans to vote for me, not based on your ideas or conclusions, but based on the amount of melanin in your skin.

On August 6, 2020, answering a question for an NPR reporter, Biden claimed: “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things. You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it’s a very diverse community.”

This too seems part of a pattern in Biden’s mind. The Latino community is “incredibly diverse” but blacks are “unlike” that. Again Biden implies blacks think, act, and vote the same.

Not only are some of Biden’s comments racist and offensive, some make a fair-minded person question his very mental fitness and state. Speaking before the South Carolina primary in February this year, he claimed: “My name’s Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see help me out, if not vote for the other Biden.”

Just yesterday, Oct. 12 in Ohio, Biden repeated: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

The last time Biden ran for the Senate was in 2008. Twelve years later, shouldn’t he know what office he is running for now?

This is 2020. The stakes are high. The future of our country hangs in the balance. Do we want to be led by someone with such outrageous and frightening views and a clear propensity for clouded if not illogical thinking?

Don’t just take my word for it: read and listen for yourself, in Biden’s own words.

Biden on “articulate, clean” Obama

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=fDNbC-MzzLw

Biden on “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”

https://www.theguardian.com/ us-news/video/2020/may/22/joe- biden-charlamagne-you-aint- black-trump-video

The African-American community is not diverse:

https://www.politico.com/news/ 2020/08/06/joe-biden-latino- african-american-remark-392354

Biden while running for president claims he is running for Senate:

(in South Carolina)

https://www.politico.com/news/ 2020/08/06/joe-biden-latino- african-american-remark-392354

(in Ohio)

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=V3OT0qu79Jc&fbclid= IwAR3rVH6NDswjZzelM2yQv3abvm39 qWW0sXX47Di0RuBnLimqbbxGMel41k g

– Scott Dreyer