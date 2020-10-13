Kids Soar Announces Mural Fundraiser

Kids Soar has announced that they are launching a fundraiser for their second after-school literacy program. This fundraiser features a mural that will be filled in as businesses and individuals sponsor various elements of the mural. Donors will have a chance to have their name painted on the wall when they sponsor elements such as: the sun, a cloud, a flower, a child reading, and more.

The fundraising goal for this mural is $50,000, which will help fund the opening of Kid Soar’s second after-school literacy program at the Villages at Lincoln. This second location will not only allow Kids Soar to serve more students; but will allow them to reach students who live north of Orange Ave and were previously unable to attend Kids Soar due to its location.

Candace Hess, Kids Soar’s Executive Director shared her excitement about the project: “The mural at Lincoln is a great opportunity for all of us to give back to our community. The greatest legacy we can leave is investing in the future of our children. Literacy opens doors for our children that would otherwise be closed. When completed, this mural will serve as a reminder of those who value our community, our children and the investment in their future.”

When a donor sponsors an element of the mural, it will be filled in and their name will be written on the element. There are 9 difference element options to choose from with amounts ranging from $10,000 – $10 with an option for everyone.

Kids Soar’s literacy focused after-school program traditionally serves children 5 days a week from 2:30pm – 6:30pm, providing literacy and academic education, dinner, and a safe environment for children to soar to success. The program has been a part of Downtown Roanoke for over 31 years. The children in this program are referred by the Roanoke City Public School System.

To learn more about this mural fundraiser, click here https://kidsoar.org/mural