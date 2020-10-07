More Than $8 Million Provided to Community for COVID-19 Recovery

The City of Roanoke continues in its efforts to provide financial support for the Community and its COVID-19 recovery. Based upon an extensive community-led effort, Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force, the Mayor and City Council, in partnership with the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, the Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Human Services Advisory Board, has authorized the use of more than $10 million in CARES Act funding to support the community.

Some of the accomplishments to date include the following:

More than $1 million in small business grant requests have been received. Based upon the volume of applications, an additional $250,000 in grant funds has been added to this initiative for a total of $1.25 million.

Nearly $200,000 has supported tourism and business district promotion efforts.

More than $2 million has been used for Roanoke City Public School’s efforts at virtual learning.

$1.8 million has benefitted 56 local non-profit social service providers.

$1.2 million has been awarded to nine local non-profit service providers for assistance to homeless individuals and to assist in eviction avoidance through rent, utility, mortgage and legal assistance.

$400,000 has helped 20 local non-profit arts and culture organizations.

$400,000 was used to enhance neighborhood parks and recreation facilities.

$50,000 has assisted more than 20 venues to support more than 100 COVID-safe live performances.

More than $200,000 has gone to assist families with unpaid bills due to COVID-related income losses.

$115,000 has been utilized to increase COVID testing in the community along with funds to support bilingual outreach.

Expressions of gratitude from the agencies and businesses who received funding include the following:

“Your donation enables us to sustain the essential services we provide to children, families, and adults in the Roanoke Valley who are struggling and need our support. Thank you!” DePaul Community Resources

“This grant is so helpful for us to be able to continue providing care for our patients during the pandemic.” Bradley Free Clinic

“Thank you for giving us a lifeline! We are going to make it.” She’s International Boutique

“Thank you very much for caring about small local businesses like the HUB Corporation. We really appreciate your generosity.” Hubert Humphrey, President & CEO, HUB Corporation

“The past six months have been very difficult and every bit of assistance is greatly appreciated.” Calhoun & Kipp

“This provided us a nice cushion for the month. Our business has been in downtown Roanoke since 1977 and we’ve never experienced such a downturn in business. Between the CARES grant and the federal PPP initiative, we hope that we’ve turned a corner. Thank you for helping us remain a downtown fixture on Campbell Avenue.” Curry Copy Center

In addition to this assistance, the City expended CARES Act funds to make enhancements to municipal facilities to ensure the safety of City employees and visitors. Further, the Mayor and Council authorized $2.5 million for hazard pay for public safety employees and one-time gratitude pay for all other municipal employees.

The City continues to accept applications for further financial assistance due to COVID impacts. Individuals and small businesses that have current certification as women-owned and minority-owned are encouraged to apply. Funds must be expended by Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information and to apply, visit www.roanokeva.gov/recoveryfunds.

Media inquiries should be directed to Communications and Media Officer Melinda Mayo at 540-853-6357 or [email protected].