2021 Management Institute Accepting Nominations

The Management Institute (TMI), sponsored by Roanoke College’s Business Administration and Economics Department, is accepting nominations for the 2021 Management Program. The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The program will be held during the spring semester, beginning with the President’s Reception on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. In order to participate, an individual employee must be nominated by an organizational sponsor. Organizations may nominate more than one employee. A maximum of 18 candidates will be admitted to the program this year with a cost of $1,550 per participant.

The mission of The Management Institute, in operation for 32 years, is to provide the Roanoke Valley business community with a viable management education program that is timely, competitive and informative, and thereby assists in the continued educational development of middle and upper-level managers. The Management Institute was developed by Roanoke College to meet the management training needs specific to the Roanoke Valley as identified by local business leaders.

The 2021 Management Program will give participants a fresh look at analyzing, planning and implementing innovative programs; an opportunity to interact with their professional peers; and an ongoing network comprised of institute faculty and participants who can offer support and encouragement regarding how to lead and manage organizations during the 21st century.

The curriculum is reviewed and revised annually by the steering committee. The program will consist of 12 weeks of formal instruction. Sessions will meet on Thursday evenings at Roanoke College from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Topics scheduled to be covered in 2021 include: Organizational Behavior Theory in Leadership and Management Of Your Business; Individual Differences, Perception & Memory; Mindful Leadership; Creative Problem Solving and Diffusion of Innovation; Leading Teams and Teamwork; Managing the Multi-Generational Workforce and Using Motivational Theory; Collaboration, Communication and Security for Business in the Cloud; Behavioral Economics and Employee Performance; Managing Your Human Capital and Developing Your Workforce; Leadership in Crisis; Health Care in the Workplace; and Achieving Personal Financial Success.

The Steering Committee includes Samuel L. Lionberger, Jr., Lionberger Construction Co., Chair; Dr. Mike Smith, Director, Roanoke College; Dr. Ali Nazemi, Roanoke College (Retired); Dr. Larry Lynch, Roanoke College (Retired); Lisa Clause, Richfield Living; Ken Lanford, Lanford Brothers Company, Inc.; Jim Cowan, CowanPerry, PC; Will Karbach, Construction & Transportation; Jennifer Jones, Lawrence Companies; Will Farmer, TradeRev; and Mark Gobble, Merrill Lynch.

Note that due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2021 TMI program may be forced to pivot over to an online-only educational environment to ensure the safety of participants and faculty.

For further information, please contact the Director of the Management Institute, Dr. Mike Smith at (540) 375-2224 or [email protected], or Janet Duncan at (540) 375-2426; [email protected], or visit www.Roanoke.edu/TMI.