SML Business Expo Cancelled

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) today announced the annual SML Business Expo will be canceled for 2020.

Originally scheduled in May each year, the expo was postponed to October 15. Organizers were required to cancel it due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19 coupled with the current limitations for indoor social gatherings and the uncertainty surrounding mandatory state regulations.

“While this annual event is a favorite for many, the need to prioritize the health and safety of our exhibitors, staff and community remains an utmost priority and was top of mind throughout the decision making process,” stated Christopher Finley, executive director.

Funds from the SML Business Expo benefit SMLRCC and supports operations sustainment, the continuation of community programs and member services, tourism promotion, as well as management of the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center.

“It’s been a difficult and challenging year but we remain optimistic as we navigate the road to recovery.”

Plans are underway for the SML Business Expo to return May 7, 2021.