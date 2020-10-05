Roanoke City Council Announces Candidates for Interviews to Fill Unexpired Term of Djuna Osborne

The following five candidates will be interviewed by Roanoke City Council to fill the unexpired City Council term of Djuna Osborne, beginning at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 2020, in the Council Chamber.

John Randolph Clements – 3:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Doughty – 3:30 p.m.

Alvin L. Nash – 4:00 p.m.

Luke W. Priddy – 4:30 p.m.

Vivian Sanchez-Jones – 5:00 p.m.

City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. this evening in the Council Chamber to hear the views of citizens regarding these candidates.