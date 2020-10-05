New Exhibit Celebrating Award-Winning Virginia Quilter

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the Virginia Quilt Museum opened its newest exhibit featuring the work of award-winning quilter Lena Behme. This exhibit will be displayed until the museum closes for the season on December 19, 2020.

“We are extremely excited to be able to showcase a selection of quilts by Lena Behme,” says, Susan Farmer, the Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, “We currently have two of her quilts in our permanent collection and look forward to displaying these pieces as a part of this exhibition.”

Lena Behme was a lifelong Virginia quilter who passed away in 2020 at the age of 91. Her work is best known for meticulous hand piecing and quilting, in both traditional and original designs. The exhibition is a retrospective of her work including two full-size quilts – a Dear Jane and a botanical applique that are in the permanent collection of the Museum.

Her work has been featured in magazines and books and she has been awarded many prizes over the years. As a founding member of the Cedar Creek quilt guild, she was a long time VQM volunteer and donated a raffle quilt that raised large sums for the Museum.

The exhibition is curated by Trudi Van Dyke and will be on loan from the Behme family.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is “celebrating and nurturing Virginia’s quilting heritage.” The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum, please visit http://www.vaquiltmuseum.org