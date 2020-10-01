Vinton History Museum Announces “Historic CHAIR-ity” Fundraising Event

The Vinton History Museum has announced a “Historic CHAIR-ity” Fundraising event. Eleven local area artists have donated their time between April and September of this year to creatively hand paint eleven full-size chairs that were originally part of the school furniture at the iconic old William Byrd High School on Highland Road in Vinton.

The beautiful chairs will be sold by on-line auction and are available for viewing on-line at: www.32auctions.com/artchairity2020 beginning October 3 and concluding on October 27.

The chairs will be on display at the Vinton History Museum on October 3rd during the Vinton Fall Festival and at various downtown Vinton business storefronts beginning October 6th. All proceeds will be used for sustaining the museum and its associated programs and acquisitions.

For additional information contact the Vinton History Museum at (540)342-8634 or email at [email protected] The Vinton History Museum is located at 210 E. Jackson Ave. and is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In compliance with COVID 19 state guidelines masks are required in the museum.