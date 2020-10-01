Extension, Virginia and National 4-H, Google, launch Mars Base Camp initiative

Throughout the month of October, youth from across the country will use their knowledge, creativity, and innovation in learning about STEM topics during the 13th annual 4-H STEM Challenge.

Formerly known as 4-H National Youth Science Day, this year’s STEM Challenge, Mars Base Camp, will explore the theme of sending humans on a mission to Mars.

With this year’s launch of the NASA Perseverance Rover to Mars, the 4-H STEM Challenge will encourage young people to take an interest in STEM through fundamental concepts in space exploration and beyond.

The National 4-H Council, Virginia Cooperative Extension and Virginia 4-H, with support from Google, designed four unique hands-on activities to get kids and teens to explore computer science, space agriculture, and more. Events and registration websites are listed below.

“The Mars Base Camp theme is the perfect topic to engage young people and encourage them to explore a wide range of exciting subject areas related to STEM, in addition to the theme of outer space,” said Erika Bonnett, a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist. “Extension and the nation’s land-grant universities are perfectly positioned to develop research-backed curriculum and activities that help young people learn in creative ways. These activities inspire kids to get hands-on and think about some big problems that today’s top scientists and engineers are working on.”

As young people, parents, and educators continue to find new and creative ways to stay engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 4-H STEM Challenge has adapted to ensure that young people everywhere, regardless of internet connectivity or family resources, have access to STEM Challenge kits, which include online and offline activities.

“For more than a decade, we’ve engaged young people in STEM opportunities through our 4-H STEM Challenge initiative because early exposure and access can lead to a brighter future academically and professionally. Today, our efforts are even more important due to the continued impact of the pandemic, digital divide, and widening opportunity gap affecting young people,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4?H Council. “With the support of our partners, kids can continue gaining essential STEM skills despite these challenging times. We believe STEM education plays a critical role in preparing young people for future success. Through the STEM Challenge, young people are exposed to a new world of possibilities.”

To kick off this year’s 4-H STEM Challenge, Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” CEO at The Planetary Society, will serve as this year’s 4-H STEM Challenge Ambassador, encouraging millions of young people across the U.S. by telling them that no matter the circumstances they are facing as a result of COVID-19, they can still explore STEM and participate in hands-on learning opportunities.

Today, 55 million kids face this widening opportunity gap in America, hindering them from having equal access to opportunities to reach their full potential. In addition, 12 million kids lack access to reliable broadband internet resources. Through the 4-H STEM Challenge, young people will gain invaluable access to STEM learning opportunities supporting the organization’s efforts to eliminate the opportunity gap and create better, brighter futures for all youth today.

“My mission is to change the world by getting people excited about science and its infinite possibilities,” said Nye. “This year’s STEM Challenge will expose young people to fundamental ideas in science and encourage a lifetime of exploration. I’m thrilled to partner with 4-H and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and decision-makers who will ultimately shape our future.”

Nye also had the opportunity to surprise four 4-H youth as the special guest host for a virtual Mars Base Camp Trivia Challenge. The 4-H youth, who are STEM leaders in their communities, were each awarded a $2,000 grant to support their 4-H Club’s STEM programming.