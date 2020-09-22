VDOT Seeks Input to Improve Intersections Along Route 220 South of Roanoke

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking public comments about a project that is under development to improve signalized intersections along Route 220 in the City of Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke, Franklin and Henry.

Citizens are invited to learn more by viewing information on VDOT’s website at https://www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections/ and to submit comments through online comment forms. Public comments will be received September 22 through October 2, 2020.

The project will reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along this important corridor using an innovative intersection design known as a thru-cut. The intersections with Route 220 include:

Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke County

Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County

Wirtz Road in Franklin County

Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County

Dyer Street in Henry County

A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.

Modifying these intersections will increase efficiency and create shorter wait times along the Route 220 corridor by reducing signal phases. With fewer signal phases, more time can be provided to the Route 220 through movements without reducing service to the side streets.

Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.