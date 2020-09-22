Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen Retires

Sheriff Tim Allen released the following statement in announcing his retirement on Sept 22:

After much thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from my position of Sheriff effective January 8, 2021. This leaves one year on my 2nd term in office and comes at a time when I would typically be announcing my intentions as to whether or not I would be seeking a 3 rd term.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Sheriff for the fast seven years. However, after 33 years in law enforcement, I feel it is time to move on to the next chapter in my life. I hope to focus on some personal goals and spend more time with my family.

Public Safety has afforded me a variety of challenges and a great deal of triumphs. It has been an absolute privilege of working alongside some of the most professional and talented men and women in Law Enforcement. You all are truly the best in the business. You are courageous, loyal and dedicated. I will miss you greatly. However, f am confident you will carry on with the mission and core values of the office.

I will leave the Sheriff’s Office in the capable hands of Chief Deputy, Major David Bell. He has over 28 years of law enforcement service and has served at my side for the last seven years. I have no doubt he will take command and move the Office of Sheriff progressively forward.

In closing, I want everyone to know how grateful I am for all your support you have shown over the years.

Respectfully,

Tim Allen, Sheriff