Mill Mountain Theatre To Cancel Remainder of Season

MMT Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole released the following statement in announcing that the Mill Mountain Theatre will cancel the remainder of their season:

Dear friends and patrons,

At Mill Mountain Theatre, we always look forward to connecting with Roanoke Valley audiences through professional theater. More than just our craft, this is our passion, our purpose, our proudest work. Given the ongoing COVID pandemic, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the remainder of our 2020 season, including Holiday Inn.

This decision was not easy for us, but it was made out of genuine care for the wellness of our patrons, staff, artists, and students. A few months ago, we were optimistic that fall and winter were far enough away to safely proceed with our late 2020 programming. However, as Broadway announced that their stages would remain dark through the end of the year, we thoughtfully considered if and how we could safely continue. Our decision to cancel, along with every other decision we have made since March, has been informed by guidelines from the Commonwealth of Virginia, CDC, and from theater industry unions.

The COVID pandemic has impacted all of us, and we understand the gravity of the situation for our patrons, neighboring small businesses, students, staff, and everyone else who feels at home at Mill Mountain Theatre. We are offering the following options to ticket holders for our 2020 Holiday Inn production:

Option 1: Roll the value of your remaining tickets or subscription to our 2021 season for future shows. Should you choose this option, please contact our Box Office Manager: James Royalty: [email protected] or by phone: 540-342-5740

Option 2: Donate the value of your tickets, or a portion of the value of your tickets, to Mill Mountain Theatre. Should you choose this option, please contact our Box Office Manager: James Royalty: [email protected] or by phone: 540-342-5740 with your plan

Option 3: Request a refund for the cancelled performance. MMT has given, and will continue to give refunds to any ticket holder who requests one in light of COVID cancellations. Should you choose this option, please contact our Box Office Manager: James Royalty: [email protected] or by phone: 540-342-5740

We can’t wait to welcome you back to Mill Mountain Theatre for memorable music, dance, and dramatic performances. In fact, we are already planning a 2021 season, and are continuing to work hard to bring the stories you love to life on our stage.

In the meantime, here is what Mill Mountain Theatre is working on for the remaining months of 2020:

Offering a free digital production of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Faithfully following all COVID guidelines and best practices, Mill Mountain Theatre rehearsed, performed, and filmed this important story inspired by Ruby Bridges and the Little Rock Nine. Polkadots will stream through Broadway on Demand through October 9th. Visit millmountain.org/polkadots to sign up for a free link to the show.

Conducting fall classes using a mix of virtual and safely controlled in-person formats.

Partnering with the Science Museum of Western Virginia and its new pod learning program, The Lab, to expand its offerings to local students with theater programs.

Partnering with the Science Museum of Western Virginia and its new pod learning program, The Lab, to expand its offerings to local students with theater programs. Offering a free Virtual Homecoming Concert on December 5th to welcome back some of our favorite performers over the years. Stay tuned for more information!

Continuing our Meet Me at Mill Mountain Podcast, which has reached more than 500 listeners in the U.S. and internationally.

Thank you for all of your continued support. Words cannot express the countless ways that you have kept us going during this challenging period. We look forward to your return to your seats here at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Ginger Poole

Producing Artistic Director