New VA Tech Field House Fills Need For Rec Sports

Is it a bubble?

That question occasionally popped up during the past year as the large white structure along Beamer Way just above the Chicken Hill parking lot took its round and somewhat puffy shape.

But a bubble it is not.

The steel-fortified, fabric-covered structure is instead Virginia Tech’s 40,000-square-foot Rec Sports Field House. The complex includes a fitness training facility and five multipurpose courts, as well as heating and cooling systems for year-round play and a combination of LED and natural light.

“There’s really never been anything else like it on campus,” said David Christian, facility manager for the field house and War Memorial Gym. “It really adds to our spaces and ability to serve our students.”

The field house opened on the first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester with the aim of providing additional space for intramurals, sport club training, and a variety of open recreation activities. It’s open to Virginia Tech students and those with a Rec Sports Membership.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of the activities originally planned for the venue have been modified to adhere to physical distancing and face covering guidelines, and to encourage good hygiene. The five regulation-size basketball courts are being utilized to provide an increased amount non-contact sports, such as volleyball, pickleball, and badminton, and additional fitness equipment has located there to alleviate the stress on the McComas Gym, which now requires pre-registration for all patrons.

Field house patrons don’t need to pre-register for open rec times, which are and are allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are, however, advised to check the facility’s daily schedule, which changes as different groups reserve times for team activities.

The facility will also exclusively host Small Group Trainings – four-week exercise programs for groups of three to 12 people that meet twice a week with a coach. Registration for the first session closes Sept. 21 with more sessions planned for the future.