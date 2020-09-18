LXCouncil CEO Mastermind Groups Expand Through Technology Council Region

LXCouncil, one of the leading initiators of CEO Mastermind groups for business leaders in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, is working closely with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) to specifically help technology companies accelerate their growth in the region beginning in the Fall of 2020.

LXCouncil pulls together small groups of business leaders in non-competing industries with diverse perspectives and viewpoints who come together to participate in professionally facilitated council meetings. During these confidential monthly meetings, corporate leaders provide insight for each other based on their experiences owning and/or leading their companies.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council has been involved in growing technology companies in this region for more than 23 years. While recent publicity has highlighted the startup community and highly successful RAMP program, more established companies continue to depend on the RBTC to grow their local networks. LXCouncil adds professionally moderated dialogue, lessons in leadership growth, and strategic thinking to the many programs exclusively sponsored by the RBTC. This elevates the existing RBTC CEO roundtable, opening the way for new groups in the region uniquely designed for the needs of technology-focused companies.

John Phillips, President of the RBTC, explained the origin of this partnership. “I have experienced firsthand the leadership development and problem-solving atmosphere of CEO peer groups. Our region has hundreds of diverse technology CEOs who can come together to solve tough issues. We know that it’s lonely at the top. LXCouncil enables us to expand upon our existing groups. This new relationship brings the framework and programming to allow new technology-focused groups in each of the localities served by our Technology Council.”

“We select our markets carefully, and the growing tech sector in the Roanoke-Blacksburg region is the next logical step for expansion since we have been present in the New River Valley for the last 8 years, and recently launched in Roanoke with Woods Rogers,” says Tina Corner, Founder of LXCouncil. “Couple LXCouncil’s proven model and world-class moderators with the RBTC’s focus on helping technology companies grow, and the result is deliberate, strategic growth enabled by technology CEOs who support their fellow leaders.

Randy Lowman

President, The Lattitude Group

The newest moderator joining LXCouncil for these technology CEO groups is Randy Lowman, president of The Lattitude Group, a business strategy and leadership development firm with offices in Roanoke and Greensboro. Lowman has 25 years of experience in manufacturing, professional services, construction, distribution, and retail, serving in both operational and technology leadership roles. “I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the technology community that has supported our organization through the RBTC, applying my background in both leadership growth and strategic development.” said Lowman.