Roanoke Valley MLS Home Sales Data Released

The following statistics show the number of homes sold through the Multiple Listing
Service of Roanoke Valley during the month of August, 2020. The 648 homes sold
represent an 11% increase over August, 2019, with a 25% increase in the average price
of homes sold.
The Multiple Listing System of Roanoke Valley encompasses the following areas:
Cities of Roanoke, and Salem, Town of Vinton and Counties of Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig plus a portion of Bedford County and Franklin County.
August, 2020 Sales and Listing Data:
– Contracts closed 648
– Homes placed under contract 684
– Average price of closed $303,347
– Median price of closed $236,950
– Total housing inventory 787
– Listings added this month 694
(Monthly statistics are released around the 15th of each month to accommodate delays in closing information being entered into the MLS system.