Hokie Trumpeter Marches To A Different Forecast

As the talented trumpeters, clarinetists, and drummers of The Marching Virginians prepare for another year of performing “Tech Triumph” at football games and university events, they have an advantage that few marching bands can match: their very own weather forecaster.

Ben Sheppard, a senior majoring in meteorology in the College of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Geography, has been providing detailed weather forecasts for the marching band since his freshman year.

“As a first-year trumpeter and a meteorology major, all of my friends in the trumpet section would joke that it was my fault when the weather was bad,” said Sheppard, who has played the trumpet since fourth grade. “So I started using what I was learning in class to write up humorous weather reports for the section and sending them out. My friends were excited to read them and very supportive of what I was doing. By my junior year, the band directors were asking me if I could send my reports to them to help their planning.”

Sheppard’s initiative led to him being designated as the first-ever “Official Forecaster” of The Marching Virginians this year, a leadership position that recognizes his contributions to the band.

“Ben is an extraordinary student and a huge asset to the band,” said Chad Reep, assistant director of athletic bands. “We knew we wanted to have him as part of our student leadership team, so we created a position especially for him. Ben takes his job very seriously and does a great job of keeping our band safe and prepared.”

Sheppard, who also provides forecasts for away games and exhibitions that the band travels to, said that he particularly enjoys the challenge of focusing his forecasting on a specific location and time frame.

“I utilize information from various forecasting sites, obtaining charts that my training in meteorology has taught me how to analyze,” he explained. “I use that information to derive forecast parameters like temperature and wind speed and atmospheric conditions, which I’ll put into a concise message to the band directors. Since I’m forecasting for a small, precise area for a short period of time, I can zoom in and really nail down the parameters accurately.”