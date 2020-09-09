VA Senate Passes Suetterlein’s Parole Transparency Bill 

SB5012 Heading to the House of Delegates after bipartisan 29-10 vote

The Virginia Senate passed legislation that would finally make public the votes of Virginia’s powerful Parole Board. Senator David Suetterlein’s Senate Bill 5012 passed the Senate 29-10 today with a majority of both Republicans and Democrats in support.

The transparency legislation would make the actions of the Parole Board public and bring their reporting procedures in line with other Virginia government boards. SB5012 is part of a coordinated effort to bring transparency to the powerful Parole Board after an Inspector General’s report revealed several legal violations regarding notifying victims’ families and record keeping requirements.