Roanoke County Libraries Make Plans to Reopen

Roanoke County Public Library (RCPL) is planning to reopen four of its buildings this fall. South County Library, the largest and most used location in the system, will re-open first, with a projected date of Monday, September 28. Hollins, Glenvar, and Vinton Libraries are slated to reopen over the following several weeks as buildings are prepared and staff rehired.

South County will be open by reservation for County residents, Monday through Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm, with visitors not to exceed 25% normal occupancy. Patrons may make reservations for one hour time slots starting

September 23 via the library’s website, roanokecountyva.gov/library, or by calling at 540-772-7507. The library will close for cleaning from 1:00pm-2:00pm each day.

Upon arrival, patrons will receive information about the new protocols. Masks are required for anyone over three yearsold, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The library will look a bit different and services will be limited.

While in the library patrons may browse the collection, use computer stations, and seek staff help via a barrier or at 6-feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Carts will be placed around the library for all items that have been handled but not chosen to take home.

Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces will remain closed.

On-site programming will be limited to outdoors with social distancing requirements. For a list of upcoming events, please visit the library’s website.

All virtual programming and curbside pick-up and drop-off of materials will continue. ? Adjustments are being made to reopen drive-through windows as well.

There are six libraries in Roanoke County: South County, Bent Mountain, Glenvar, Hollins, Mount Pleasant, and Vinton. For more information, call (540) 772-7507 or visit rocolibrary.org.