Andy Frasco is Back for Two-Night Benefit Concert in Support of Project Outside

The Anthem Go Outside Festival’s 2020 pivot toward socially-distanced, smaller scale events includes two concerts on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 at Maher Field (River’s Edge) in downtown Roanoke. Andy Frasco & the U.N., who performed at GO Fest in 2019 and has been an internet sensation with streaming concerts during COVID-19, will headline the double-feature.

Proceeds from these ticketed concerts will benefit Project Outside, with a goal of raising $100,000 for the Roanoke Region’s outdoor assets, maintenance and small businesses.

Maher Field on Reserve Avenue provides ample space for the concerts and ability to maintain a strict social distancing policy for attendees on event grounds. All ticket holders will be required to wear masks and remain six feet apart until they are ushered to their reserved box for the show.

Instead of buying individual tickets, quarateam and household members will purchase a 12×12 area (or party pod) for up to six people. Using apps and volunteer runners, food and canned beer will be delivered to each party pod so that the only time attendees to move outside of their designated area is to use the restroom.

Additional safety measures include no contact temperature screening cameras upon entry, online pre-screening prior to arrival, contact tracing data and backpack sprayers that will allow for frequent porta potty sanitizing.