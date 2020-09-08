“Huddle Up Moms” Launches Roanoke Pregnancy / Postpartum Resource Summit

Upcoming event provide mothers opportunities to connect over valuable resources.

“Huddle Up Moms,” a newly formed organization focused on empowering and educating women in Southwest Virginia, is working to support current and soon to be mothers through the ups and downs of motherhood. We know it takes a village and we’re here to help you build your mom community.

Huddle Up Moms encourages Roanoke moms and moms-to-be to register now for the first ever Pregnancy and Post-Partum Resource Summit, taking place on Saturday, October 17th through an online format.

The event will be one of the first collaborative unifications of local doctors, midwives, birth educators, doulas, and others all dedicated to supporting maternal health in Roanoke. This will give women an opportunity to build their “mom community” and make the pregnancy and postpartum choices that are right for them. Supplemental resources leading up to the event will be released on Monday, October 12th.

The webinar theme will range from early pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Sample topics include; common complications of pregnancy, breastfeeding, safely installing car seats, and early intervention services for your child.

The group has over 30 plus community providers signed up so far. Information will be delivered in a variety of real-time online and previously recorded sessions that allow participants to access information in ways that best fit their needs, along with pre-recorded interviews of local healthcare providers. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with other mothers and providers through informal question and answer sessions.

Participants can attend the summit at no cost, however registration is required by Sunday, October 11th and can be accessed via the Huddle Up Moms website. For local providers or businesses interested in sponsoring this valuable work, sponsorship packages are available upon request.

Huddle Up Moms aims to fuel meaningful connections within the community, believing that all mothers deserve to flourish in all aspects of their lives. Huddle Up Moms believes in empowering women to prioritize their well-being and in connecting mothers to resources they need to be happy, healthy, and confident. The group welcomes educators and partners from the community who may have resources to share with mothers.

Those interested can learn more by visiting www.huddleupmoms.org or joining the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @huddleupmoms.