Explore Park To Host Sixth Annual Artisan Saturday

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host the 6th annual Artisan Saturday event on Saturday September 26 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This free event features artisan demonstrations, live music and special attractions highlighting the unique artistry of local craftspeople.

The day will include demonstrations from many Explore Park gift shop artisans who create an array of unique items, such as fused glass, pottery, ink art, plein air paintings, fiber art, leather crafts and one of a kind handmade jewelry.

Bo and Bobby Bolinsky from Fair Acres Alpaca Farm will provide “raw alpaca fleece” Spinning Wheel and hand-knitting demonstrations, throughout the day. Alpaca products are “itch free”, warmer, softer and lighter in weight than wool and comes in an array of 22 natural shades. Carolyn Tyree Feagans, a popular local author, will once again be available for book signings throughout the day. Tim Seaman of Pine Wind Music will be on hand as well and will be offering up his compelling Hammered Dulcimer music. The Visitor Center Gift Shop will also be open and will be selling delectable snacks to satisfy your cravings as well as Blue Ridge Parkway memorabilia and an array of other merchandise.

Artisans will be wearing masks/face coverings and hand sanitizer will also be readily available. Everyone will be set up outside and social distancing will be observed. The park wants everyone to feel comfortable and safe and to be able to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Make a whole day of it and take advantage of Explore Park’s hiking and biking trails and learn about some of our new amenities at the park. Bring the fishing gear and fishing license to spend an hour or two on the Roanoke River or visit the museum located in the Visitor Center.