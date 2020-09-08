Concert Pianist Gabriela Montero Dazzles With Real-time Improvised Performances

With a warm personality and a devoted following on the world stage, Montero is a veteran of such concert venues as Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, Wigmore Hall, Vienna Konzerthaus, and Berlin Philharmonie. She has received a Latin Grammy for “Best Classical Album,” a Rockefeller Award for her contributions to the arts, and appointment as the first “Honorary Consul” of Amnesty International in recognition of her sustained efforts to advocate for human rights in Venezuela, both through music and public discourse.

In addition to the performance, Montero will participate in two virtual class visits with Virginia Tech students. She will engage with students in a political science class about present-day Venezuela, the arts, comparative politics, and her human rights advocacy efforts; and will join piano students for an open discussion on piano technique, composition, and performance.

Exclusive to the Moss Arts Center and designed specifically to be presented online, the “HomeStage” series is a curated collection of virtual performances offering opportunities to engage directly with artists. Guaranteed a front row seat, attendees get up close and personal with “HomeStage” series artists during these distinct performances and conversations, which include moderated discussions.

