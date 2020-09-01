Herring Files Injunction to Shut Down Hanover Restaurant – Owner Fights Back

Earlier today, Judge Patricia Kelly of Hanover Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order closing Calabash Seafood Restaurant effective at 10:00 AM this morning at a hearing that lasted less than an hour.

Last month, Attorney General Herring requested an injunction to temporarily close Calabash because the restaurant was continuing to operate after the Department of Health suspended it’s license for repeated citations for failure to follow and enforce the Governor’s COVID safety measures.

“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID, and for restaurant and other business owners, that means following the safety guidelines that will help keep their employees and patrons safe and healthy,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Compliance with social distancing, mask requirements, and other safety measures will ultimately help us get through this pandemic faster and make it more likely that restaurants and other businesses can stay open for the long term.”

The complaint charged that the manager of the restaurant said that “the servers did not need to wear face coverings” and that if they felt they were at risk then “elderly people should stay home,” according to the complaint.

On July 27, the restaurant’s license was suspended by the local health department. The restaurant continued to operate, then received a second notice of license suspension on August 13. The restaurant has continued to operate without a license and without complying with the Governor’s Covid-19 proclamations.

In response to today’s ruling Calabash Seafood Owner Dennis W. Smith posted the following notice on the Restaurant’s website: