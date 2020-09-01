$4 Million Infrastructure Grant Being Made to Roanoke / Blacksburg Regional Airport

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has announced that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Virginia:

$1,289,417 for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg to extend the runway.

$606,412 for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport to improve the terminal building, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.

$12,272,026 for Washington Dulles International Airport to reconstruct a runway.

$148,000 for Tazewell County Airport in Richlands to reconstruct runway lighting.

$4,065,070 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.