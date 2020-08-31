Carilion Clinic / Local Urologists Introduce Technology to Aid Treatment of Prostate Cancer

Carilion Clinic Imaging, Urology Associates and Jefferson Surgical Clinic are proud to now offer cutting-edge targeted MRI/ultrasound fusion biopsy technology to aid in the detection and management of prostate cancer.

Historically, finding the exact location of cancer in a prostate gland has been a challenge. Traditional prostate biopsy techniques do not have the imaging capability to view the specific location of abnormal tissue. Now, using the revolutionary Artemis 3D imaging and navigation system, physicians are able to more accurately identify and biopsy suspicious prostate cancer areas.

“The ability to identify the exact area of concern is so beneficial for us as the professionals providing care and for our patients,” said Daniel R. Karolyi, M.D., Ph.D., Carilion Clinic Imaging.

Fielding Fitzpatrick, D.O., Carilion Clinic Imaging, added, “The MRI/Ultrasound Fusion for prostate biopsy is an impressive technology that creates a three-dimensional roadmap guiding us directly to the suspected tumors for biopsy, allowing us to offer the most appropriate treatment options.”

The MRI/Ultrasound Fusion (or MR/US Fusion) targeted biopsy procedure starts by using pre-exam MRI prostate images. These images are then fused with real-time ultrasound images using the revolutionary Artemis 3D imaging and navigation system to create a detailed 3D high-definition map of the prostate. This allows the physician to accurately target any visible lesions during the biopsy. Carilion is the fifth hospital in the state of Virginia to use the Artemis technology.

“The reassurance that this provides men is tremendous,” said Rodney Poffenberger, M.D., Jefferson Surgical Clinic. “We can return to suspect areas to monitor over time or opt for more aggressive treatment if needed. It’s an outpatient procedure that takes roughly 30 minutes to complete and is very effective in pinpointing suspected tumors.”

Patients recommended for this procedure are men who, typically, have elevated and/or rising prostatespecific antigen (PSA) levels or those with a clinical concern for prostate cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer, and one in seven men will be diagnosed in his lifetime. Prostate cancer can be a serious disease, but with early detection, most men have a 5-year survival rate of 90%.

The introduction of the MRI/Ultrasound Fusion Prostate biopsy system is the latest breakthrough option in providing patients with improved diagnosis and accuracy in the detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

Visit CarilionClinic.org to learn more and to schedule your annual prostate examination.