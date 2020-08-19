Childers Joins S.L. Nusbaum Realty Company

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has announced that Fenton Childers has joined the firm as Vice President – Corporate Brokerage and Development and will be based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Fenton comes to S.L Nusbaum Realty Co. after 35 years with The Kroger Co., where he acted as Real Estate Manager. In his years with Kroger, he maintained a strong relationship with our brokerage team and completed numerous transactions throughout the Hampton Roads region and beyond.

His experience includes strategic planning, site selection, capital management, sales analysis, disposition of closed commercial property and lease administration.

With over 114 years of expertise in the real estate industry, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. manages, develops and provides sales and leasing services for shopping centers, apartment communities, office and industrial properties throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Fenton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Pfeiffer University.

He can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 540.580.4073.

For more information visit: www.slnusbaum.com.